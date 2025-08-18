Dr. Reddy's shares hold steady at ₹1,251

Despite the usual market ups and downs, Dr. Reddy's has quietly delivered—up 4% in just the past week and 2.4% over three months. For anyone watching pharma stocks or thinking long-term growth, this steady climb signals real investor trust.

Trading volume shows growing interest

Trading volume hit over 1.6 million shares on August 15, 2025—beating its weekly average—which shows people are paying close attention.

Plus, with low volatility (beta of just 0.20), Dr. Reddy's is looking like a stable pick for those who want some peace of mind in a shaky market.