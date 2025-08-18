Meta's first smart glasses with built-in display could cost $800

Meta is reportedly gearing up to launch its next-generation smart glasses, codenamed "Hypernova," later this year. The company has managed to bring down the expected price of these innovative devices to around $800, according to a Bloomberg report. This move comes as part of Meta's strategy to attract more consumers by accepting lower margins on new products.

Market approach Competing with iPhone pricing Initially, Meta had planned to sell the Hypernova smart glasses for around $1,000. However, with the new price tag of $800, it seems like Meta is trying to compete with Apple's iPhone 16 and possibly even the upcoming iPhone 17. The company aims to position these glasses as a next-generation personal computing device that could serve as an alternative to smartphones in the future.

Product details Features of Hypernova smart glasses The Hypernova smart glasses will come with a monocular display in the lower part of the right lens, unlike other brands that offer dual-display systems. The information will be displayed only in front of the wearer's right eye and will be most visible when looking downward. Powered by Qualcomm chipset, these smart glasses will have apps for taking photos, watching media, opening maps, and checking notifications.

Tech specs Neural wristband for controls To offer more intuitive controls, Meta will provide a neural wristband with the Hypernova smart glasses. This device will let users control the glasses using wrist gestures and hand movements. The glasses will run on a modified version of Android, but there may not be a dedicated app store on the wearable. Controls are expected to be managed by a combination of tap and swipe inputs on the side frame.