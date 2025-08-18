Next Article
Apple is making new OS for smart home devices
Apple is cooking up a brand-new operating system called "Charismatic" to power its upcoming smart home hub and even a tabletop robot, expected to drop in 2026 and 2027.
This move signals Apple's push to expand beyond iOS, macOS, and watchOS, as it develops new software for smart home devices.
How Charismatic will work
The OS blends features from tvOS and watchOS, bringing a cool hexagonal app grid like the Apple Watch.
It'll recognize multiple users with facial recognition for personalized vibes, and Siri will be your main way to control things (though touch controls are there too).
Expect handy built-in apps like Calendar, Camera, Music, Reminders, and Notes—all designed for easy household use.