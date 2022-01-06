'Babul Da Vehda' review: Divyanka Tripathi's track personifies father-daughter relation

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 06, 2022, 08:48 pm 2 min read

MB Music has released a new song on its official YouTube channel. Titled Babul Da Vehda, the song features television actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya in the lead. The soothing, slow song will take you on an emotional ride with its short story. Keep some tissues ready as the visuals are going to make you teary-eyed. Here is our review.

Audio Singer Asees Kaur's voice depicts perfect emotions

Composed by Meet Bros, Babul Da Vehda (meaning father's house) is a perfect vidai song for any girl. Penned by Kumaar, the Punjabi lyrics signify a girl's journey when she is about to get married and start a new life with her husband. Asses Kaur, who crooned the song, has sung it in a soothing way. You can also hear shehnai and guitar throughout.

Video The simple visuals add value to the emotional song

The 4:48-minute-long video begins with banter between a mother and her daughter. Next, we go to the wedding scene where we see Tripathi's vidai. The song explores the loving relationship between the parents and their daughter. The actors portray their characters so well that you feel like it's a real-life story. The song has been shot with simplicity and has an old-school charm.

Resemblance Will remind you of 'Babul' song featuring Renuka Shahane

Remember Babul track from Hum Aapke Hain Koun? The song that featured actors Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Madhuri Dixit, and Salman Khan had a similar theme. Even after 27 years, the evergreen song is still liked by the audience. The track was sung by Sharda Sinha and had music by Raam-Laxman. The popular song has 45 million views on Rajshri Productions' official YouTube channel.

Verdict The emotional song has a repeat value for sure

The composers, Meet Bros, have dedicated the song to their father Late Sardar Gulzar Singh who strongly felt for the daughters who leave their parents' home after marriage. Verdict: The audio and the music video get 4 and 4.5/5 stars, respectively. Many of the women who are married will be able to empathize with Tripathi's character in the song.

