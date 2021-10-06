'Tera Naam' song review: Tulsi Kumar-Darshan ace modern Radha-Krishna avatars

Tulsi Kumar, Darshan Raval's romantic song is doing well on YouTube

T-Series is on a launching spree this week. After releasing Jubin Nautiyal's religious song Meri Maa Ke Barabar Koi Nahin, the music production giant dropped Tulsi Kumar-Darshan Raval's latest song and music video Tera Naam right after. The track is currently trending at number five on YouTube Music. While the video is picturesque, the music leave a mark in your mind. Here's our review.

Observation

Kumar-Raval's romantic track does give wedding and Navratri vibes

Tera Naam, which has also been termed #TheShaadiWala song, is the third collaboration between Kumar and Raval after Is Qadar and Tere Naal. The video of the romantic track features these two and they look more like a modern version of Radha-Krishna. Giving serious wedding vibes, the 4:23-minute-long track might also be included in the Navratri playlist. Music and lyrics by Manan Bhardwaj impress.

Details

Bhardwaj's work is noteworthy here, like his last outing, 'Shiddat'

Bhardwaj's work in Shiddat was noteworthy and this song proves that this budding composer is here to stay. It sounds pretty traditional and has an energetic yet soft side to it. The video is vibrant, but has major flaws, like the lack of chemistry between Kumar and Raval. The palace setting and the grandeur associated with it has been nicely captured by Navjit Buttar.

Observation

The song is melodious, video could have been much better

As far as singing is concerned, Kumar's voice has been auto tuned and it can be clearly understood. Raval, on the other hand, has done a good job. The melodious rendition demanded a much better video, having much better actors. Raval tries his best to emote and he looks cute, but Kumar needs to undergo training. Even her slimmed down frame doesn't look good.

Conclusion

We hope Bhardwaj gets more work going ahead

The outfits in the video look stylish and sleek. So far it has garnered 92L views on the T-Series' YouTube channel and this will only grow. People may also listen on loop due to the lyrics that have love written all over. We would end this article hoping for more releases from Bhardwaj's stable. Verdict: Song gets 4/5 and the colorful music video 3.5/5.