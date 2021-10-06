Kriti Sanon-Rajkummar Rao's 'Hum Do Hamare Do' releasing October 29

Oct 06, 2021

'Hum Do Hamare Do' is reuniting Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao

Hum Do Hamare Do, which is reuniting Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao after their impressive outing Bareilly Ki Barfi, finally got a release date. The family drama will hit Disney+ Hotstar (Multiplex) on October 29 this year, close to Diwali that falls on November 4. This is in line with a previous NewsBytes report which said that this film might release around that time.

This film marks Sanon's fifth full-fledged collaboration with Dinesh Vijan

Announced this February, the film is being helmed by Abhishek Jain and backed by Mahaveer Jain and Dinesh Vijan. This film marks Sanon's fifth full-fledged feature film collaboration with Vijan after Raabta, Luka Chuppi, Arjun Patiala, and Mimi. Bhediya is another Sanon-Vijan venture that is releasing next April. Interestingly, most of her notable films have been backed by Vijan via his banner Maddock Films.

'Hum Do Hamare Do' might face competition from 'Dhamaka'

As per our report, Hum Do Hamare Do might face competition from Kartik Aaryan-led Dhamaka, which will be streaming on Netflix. Its release date isn't out yet, but several reports have suggested that the thriller will hit the digital platform on Diwali, a lucrative release date for filmmakers and producers. While there is no official confirmation, Aaryan shared the mood promo some days ago.

'Hum Do Hamare Do' team dropped a teaser as well

Along with the announcement, the team associated with Hum Do Hamare Do also dropped an intriguing teaser. While the 50-second-long clip did not reveal much, it did give us a hint that this film will also be a quirky comedy, like most of Maddock-backed films. Voice of Paresh Rawal, who probably plays Sanon's father, is heard in the backdrop that ends saying, "Iss Diwali....Familywaali."

Watch the teaser here

Both Sanon and Rao are booked and busy this year

The film will have Ratna Pathak Shah playing Rawal's wife and Sanon's mother. Aparshakti Khurana rounds up the stellar star cast of Hum Do Hamare Do. Apart from this flick, Sanon has Ganapath, co-starring Tiger Shroff, Adipurush with Prabhas, and Bhediya awaiting release. And, Rao has Badhaai Do, Monica, O My Darling, and the remake of the Telugu film, HIT, in the pipeline.