Indians streamed these movies the most this past week

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Oct 06, 2021, 12:04 pm

These were the most watched movies in the past week

With the emergence of streaming culture, now we can stream any movie at any given time, be it old or new, Bollywood or Hollywood. The trend to have direct OTT releases has also brought us closer to digital premieres. Want to know what is trending and what are people streaming right now? Here's a list of the top 10 movies Indians watched last week.

At the top

Ahead of 'Venom 2' release, Indians watched 'Venom' the most

As per data compiled by streaming service guide app JustWatch in between the period of September 27 to October 3, Tom Hardy's Venom ruled on top. Given the sequel to the Marvel movie, titled, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is coming to the big screens on October 14 (in India), people seem to be wanting to revise or catch up with the first part.

Fresh release

Jake Gyllenhaal's Netflix movie 'The Guilty' rocked the second spot

In the second spot was Jake Gyllenhaal's Netflix movie The Guilty. A fresh release, the concept of a one-room thriller definitely interested many. Also, the fact that the original 2018 Danish movie based on which this movie was created was a global sensation helped this flick's numbers. It had even received a nod at the Oscars in the Best Foreign Film category.

Hybrid releases

'Thalaivii' is the only Hindi film in top five

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad trended at the third position. After releasing in select theaters here in August, the movie is now available on YouTube Movies. Following the DCEU actioner was Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii. This biographical drama also spent some time in the cinema halls before dropping on OTT platforms, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Notably, it's the only Hindi film in top five.

Sequels

People are binging 'Knives Out' and 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

As seen in the case of Venom, people seem to be catching up with the prequels before the follow-throughs drop in. Examples are Knives Out and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Standing at the fifth and sixth spots, both of these have sequels coming up soon. While the Daniel Craig-led detective flick is currently in production stage, Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming this December.

Tail-enders

Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi's 'Chehre' also made the list

David Mackenzie's 2016 movie Hell Or High Water was pretty popular after release. Streaming on Prime Video, this action drama is getting heavily streamed too. It is followed by another actioner, Snake Eyes (2021). At number nine is Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi-starrer thriller Chehre. The 2017 action-comedy The Hitman's Bodyguard came in 10th. Notably, its sequel, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard released here in August.