'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' releasing on August 6 here, in theaters

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Aug 02, 2021, 04:38 pm

'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' stars Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek and Samuel L Jackson

Good news for Indian movie enthusiasts! Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, a Lionsgate film, is finally going to get released in India, and that too in theaters. On August 6, this coming Friday, catch Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L Jackson and Salma Hayek in this action-drama. A sequel to the 2017 film — The Hitman's Bodyguard, it also features Antonio Banderas and Morgan Freeman in key roles.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on social media

INOX, PVR opened their doors last week

To recall, last week, INOX and PVR have opened their doors in India. This has paved the way for makers to opt for theatrical shows. Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom became the first Bollywood venture to take this step. This Reynolds-starrer is, however, not the first Hollywood movie to hit Indian screens. Mortal Kombat was the first to be shown in INOX theaters.

Film, released in the US, received generally negative reviews

The film has already been released in the US and has received a mixed response from the critics. Many gave the film negative feedback due to its stale humor quotient. But, the viewers lauded Hayek's performance, who played Sonia Kincaid, wife of Jackson's Darius Kincaid.

What should the Indian audience expect from the movie?

It deals with bodyguard Michael Bryce (Reynolds), who plans to go on a "bodyguarding sabbatical," but Sonia (Hayek) hires him, saying her husband, a violent hitman, has been kidnapped. Interestingly, this con woman is more volatile than him. Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard trailer indicated that the film is going to have high-octane action sequences and Reynolds' humorous one liners would surely tickle your funnybones.

Patrick Hughes has directed the sequel as well

Patrick Hughes helmed the first installment that turned out to be a box-office success, earning nearly $177 million on a $30 million budget. He has returned as the director for this sequel. While Banderas portrays a "powerful madman" in it, the other cast-members are Frank Grillo, Caroline Goodall, Rebecca Front, Gabriella Wright, Alice McMillan, Kristofer Kamiyasu, Tom Hopper, Blake Ritson, and Richard E Grant.

Reynolds has 'Free Guy' and 'Red Notice' in pipeline

This isn't the only project of The Proposal actor. He will appear next in sci-fi action thriller, Free Guy, alongside Jodie Comer and Red Notice, also starring Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Reynolds also has Deadpool 3 in the making. Meanwhile, Hayek, will next appear in Lady Gaga and Adam Driver's House of Gucci, while Jackson has MCU's Secret Invasion in his pipeline.