-
'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' moves up release date to JuneLast updated on Mar 30, 2021, 01:05 pm
-
Upcoming action-comedy film The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard has moved up its release date from August 20 this year to June 16.
The Lionsgate film was originally scheduled to release last year in August but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is a sequel to the sleeper hit The Hitman's Bodyguard which had released in 2017.
-
-
Cast
Salma Hayek will be seen as the hitman's wife
-
Ryan Reynolds will be reprising his role of Michael Bryce, a former CIA officer who lived a stylish life as a UK-based private bodyguard.
Samuel L. Jackson will also be returning to play the role of notorious hitman Darius Kincaid/Evans.
The film also features Salma Hayek (playing the character of Sonia Kincaid, the hitman's wife), Antonio Banderas, and Morgan Freeman.
-
Sequel
Darius Kincaid and Bryce will face new challenges this time
-
The sequel is set four years after the events of the last film.
Bryce's complicated friendship with Darius Kincaid will be in focus as they embark on action-filled adventures to save Sonia Kincaid.
The film will also showcase a plot involving Banderas's character who is threatening to destroy Europe.
The film was shot in Croatia, Italy, Slovenia, United Kingdom, and Bulgaria.
-
Announcement
Lionsgate President is hoping the movie will impress masses
-
Ron Schwartz, Lionsgate's President of worldwide distribution, made the new release date announcement for The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard on Monday.
He said that this summer action flick is perfect even for fans who are new to the Hitman franchise.
"The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is what summer moviegoing is all about — great, crowd-pleasing entertainment," Schwartz said, reports Deadline.
-
Looking back
'The Hitman's Bodyguard' had received mixed reviews
-
Even though The Hitman's Bodyguard received mixed reviews, the film was a box-office success earning nearly $177 million on a $30 million budget.
The sequel will be releasing merely five days after In the Heights. It is also expected to face stiff competition from The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which will release less than two weeks earlier on HBO Max and theaters.