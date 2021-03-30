Upcoming action-comedy film The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard has moved up its release date from August 20 this year to June 16. The Lionsgate film was originally scheduled to release last year in August but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is a sequel to the sleeper hit The Hitman's Bodyguard which had released in 2017.

Cast Salma Hayek will be seen as the hitman's wife

Ryan Reynolds will be reprising his role of Michael Bryce, a former CIA officer who lived a stylish life as a UK-based private bodyguard. Samuel L. Jackson will also be returning to play the role of notorious hitman Darius Kincaid/Evans. The film also features Salma Hayek (playing the character of Sonia Kincaid, the hitman's wife), Antonio Banderas, and Morgan Freeman.

Sequel Darius Kincaid and Bryce will face new challenges this time

The sequel is set four years after the events of the last film. Bryce's complicated friendship with Darius Kincaid will be in focus as they embark on action-filled adventures to save Sonia Kincaid. The film will also showcase a plot involving Banderas's character who is threatening to destroy Europe. The film was shot in Croatia, Italy, Slovenia, United Kingdom, and Bulgaria.

Announcement Lionsgate President is hoping the movie will impress masses

Ron Schwartz, Lionsgate's President of worldwide distribution, made the new release date announcement for The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard on Monday. He said that this summer action flick is perfect even for fans who are new to the Hitman franchise. "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is what summer moviegoing is all about — great, crowd-pleasing entertainment," Schwartz said, reports Deadline.

Looking back 'The Hitman's Bodyguard' had received mixed reviews