-
Bobby Deol in talks for 'Arth' remakeLast updated on Mar 02, 2021, 10:26 am
-
Putting an end to speculations, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol has confirmed that a remake of the 1982 cult classic Arth is in making.
Confirming that he has been approached for the project, he said, "I am in talks but have not signed it as yet.''
Rumors are rife that Jacqueline Fernandez and Swara Bhasker could get on-board to play the female leads.
-
-
Details
The movie could hit the floors this year
-
Reportedly, the film will go on the floors this year and will be helmed by actor-director Revathi.
It is being produced by Ajay Kapoor and Sharat Chandra.
Earlier, in 2019, reports claimed that actor Emraan Hashmi was signed up to essay the character which was played by Kulbhushan Kharbanda in the original.
Now, it seems Deol is the frontrunner for the role.
-
Background
Mahesh Bhatt's 'Arth' remains a cult classic
-
Arth was a 1982 drama film that talked about infidelity and extramarital relationships. Besides Kharbanda, the movie also starred Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil.
The film was written and directed by Mahesh Bhatt. It was said the movie was based on his extra-marital affair with late actress Parveen Babi.
The film is still remembered for its soulful music.