Last updated on Mar 02, 2021, 10:26 am

Putting an end to speculations, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol has confirmed that a remake of the 1982 cult classic Arth is in making. Confirming that he has been approached for the project, he said, "I am in talks but have not signed it as yet.'' Rumors are rife that Jacqueline Fernandez and Swara Bhasker could get on-board to play the female leads.

Details The movie could hit the floors this year

Reportedly, the film will go on the floors this year and will be helmed by actor-director Revathi. It is being produced by Ajay Kapoor and Sharat Chandra. Earlier, in 2019, reports claimed that actor Emraan Hashmi was signed up to essay the character which was played by Kulbhushan Kharbanda in the original. Now, it seems Deol is the frontrunner for the role.

Background Mahesh Bhatt's 'Arth' remains a cult classic