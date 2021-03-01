The Golden Globes 2021 was filled with tongue-in-cheek moments and you have the hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to thank! The hosts showed up on a split-screen instead of the usual Zoom appearance and left no stones unturned to make fun of the technology (or the lack of it). They started with praising the seamless technology as Fey petted Poehler across the screen.

Audience The hosts thanked the first responders

The hosts thanked the first responders who were seated as the audience instead of celebrities. "We are so grateful for the work that you do and that you're here so the celebrities can stay safely at home," Poehler said. Fey then mocked the rising crime rate of New York City, calling her location as a place where "indoor dining and outdoor muggings are back."

Virtual talk HFPA says 'more work to do' on Black representation

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has been at the receiving end of media scrutiny because of recent reports of bias in nominations. Stoking the fire further is the "Time's Up" investigation, which calls out the lack of Black voters in the HFPA community. During the virtual ceremony, an HFPA spokesperson said, "We recognize we have our own work to do."

Twitter Black representation discussion ended too early

Thereafter a brief discussion continued on the matter before ending abruptly. This treatment spurred fans to call out the speech on Twitter, with critics calling it "a hugely underwhelming HFPA moment." Kate Hudson, who starred in the controversial film Music, also received hatred online after the official Instagram account of the award ceremony posted an image of her preparing as an award presenter.

Twitter Post Twitteratti call out HFPA speech on Black representation

They’re really giving a “We need more Blacks” speech at these Golden Globes and I can’t — Sam Sanders (@samsanders) March 1, 2021

Host talks Tina Fey also criticized Hudson's casting in 'Music'

Social media users called Hudson out soon after that Instagram post surfaced, with one user writing, "She does not deserve a nomination. She engaged in harmful restraints in this ableist film." Tina Fey also joined in as she said that Hudson's involvement in the film was the "most offensive casting since Kate Hudson was the Weight Watchers spokesperson."

Best Comedy Actor Jason Sudeikis didn't sound sober in his winning speech