A Marathi film actress was allegedly harassed in Mumbai on Friday. The actress was traveling in a car with her kids when she escaped a plausible collision with another car at Goregaon West. The accused driver was allegedly in an inebriated state. The vehicles were moving in opposite directions and stopped facing each other. Here are more details on this.

Details Both the parties got into a verbal brawl

The conflict took an ugly turn after both refused to reverse their respective cars. "The actor and the accused had a row over reversing vehicles. When the war of words escalated, the actor got off her vehicle and approached the accused," an official said. The accused, who was traveling with his family, was earlier a BPO employee before losing his job during the pandemic.

Molestation The driver allegedly held the actor's hand

When the complainant approached the accused, he reportedly refused to step out of his car. She allegedly lifted her hand to slap him. The accused then held her hand and allegedly misbehaved with her. As per reports, the Goregaon Police stated that he had also pushed her and slapped her. She then lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against him.

FIR The accused has been booked, remanded to judicial custody