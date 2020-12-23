Celebrity interior designer Sussanne Khan, who recently made headlines for her alleged arrest at a Mumbai club, has denied the reports. Khan took to social media and called media reports in this regard incorrect and irresponsible. Reportedly, 34 people, including Khan, singer Guru Randhawa and cricketer Suresh Raina were booked for flouting COVID-19 norms at the said club. Here is more on this.

Sharing details of the event, she wrote, "Whilst the club management and the authorities were sorting things out, all the guests present were asked to wait for a period of three hours. We were finally allowed to leave at 6 am (sic)." Earlier, reports suggested that Khan, along with 33 others, was arrested from the Dragonfly club in Mumbai, and later released on bail.

Khan further stated, "I fail to understand why we were made to wait or what the issue was with the authorities and the club. I am setting the record straight with this statement (sic)." Khan, who is the former wife of actor Hrithik Roshan, also thanked Mumbai police for their "selfless efforts." "I have utmost regard and respect for the Mumbai Police," she wrote.

On Tuesday, Mumbai Police raided the Dragonfly club around 2:30 am and subsequently booked 34 people, including celebrities, for flouting the night curfew and other coronavirus norms. As per reports, they were booked under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Notably, Guru Randhawa and Suresh Raina have also issued official statements.

Randhawa issued an official statement accepting his fault and stating that he was not aware of the night curfew rules. He promised "to comply with government guidelines and protocols by taking all precautionary measures in the future (sic)." Raina's statement also claimed that he was not aware of the local rules and protocols as he was in Mumbai for a shoot.

