Cricketer Suresh Raina, singer Guru Randhawa and interior designer Sussanne Khan were among scores of people arrested in Mumbai last night after a raid was conducted at the city's Dragonfly club. They were later released on bail. Reportedly, a total of 34 people, including seven staff members of the club, were arrested in the raid for allegedly violating COVID-19 rules. Here are more details.

Details The raid was conducted around 2:50 am

The Mumbai Police conducted the raid around 2:50 am. The 34 accused were booked under various Sections of Indian Penal Code, including 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life).

Details The club stayed open beyond the permissible time limit

Police said that action was taken against the club and its customers for keeping the establishment open beyond the permissible time limit, as well as not following coronavirus norms, such as wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing. The current time limit for pubs to stay open in Mumbai is 11:30 pm. However, the club in question was operating until 4 am, police said.

Situation Night curfew imposed in Maharashtra until January 5