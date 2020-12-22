Last updated on Dec 22, 2020, 11:11 am
Hi,
A 43-year-old man from Hyderabad was fired upon and injured in Chicago in the United States, his family members said on Monday.
"Mohammed Mujeebuddin suffered bullet injuries in the early hours of Monday and has been admitted to a hospital in a very critical condition," his wife said in a letter to Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao.
Mujeebuddin's wife, children, and mother reside in Hyderabad.
His roommate in the US informed them about the incident.
"My entire family is in a state of shock and there is no one to look after my husband. It is requested to ask the Indian Embassy and the Indian Consulate in the US to reach out to him and provide medical aid," his wife wrote.
His wife also requested the minister to ask the US Consulate in Hyderabad to grant the family members emergency visa to travel to the US.
City-based Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjed Ullah Khan, in a tweet, requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ask the Indian Embassy in the US to reach out to Mujeebuddin.
.@DrSJaishankar Sir,One Hyderabadi Mohd Mujeebuddin-43 has been shot at 11300 block of S Michigan Avenue shifted to University of Chicago Hospital in a very critical condition. Pl ask @IndiainNewYork, @IndiainChicago to reach out to him. @USAmbIndia @USAndIndia @USAndHyderabad pic.twitter.com/LXJDwhnRip— Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) December 21, 2020
Based on information Khan received from Mujeebuddin's roommates from the US, the MBT leader said, "Two people waylaid Mujeebuddin when he was driving and forced him to get out of the vehicle at gunpoint."
Later, the duo robbed Mujeebuddin of his money, fired at him, and fled in the car, Khan said.
