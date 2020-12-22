A 43-year-old man from Hyderabad was fired upon and injured in Chicago in the United States, his family members said on Monday. "Mohammed Mujeebuddin suffered bullet injuries in the early hours of Monday and has been admitted to a hospital in a very critical condition," his wife said in a letter to Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

Details Mujeebuddin's roommate in the US informed about the incident

Mujeebuddin's wife, children, and mother reside in Hyderabad. His roommate in the US informed them about the incident. "My entire family is in a state of shock and there is no one to look after my husband. It is requested to ask the Indian Embassy and the Indian Consulate in the US to reach out to him and provide medical aid," his wife wrote.

Visa Family seeking emergency visa to travel to US

His wife also requested the minister to ask the US Consulate in Hyderabad to grant the family members emergency visa to travel to the US. City-based Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjed Ullah Khan, in a tweet, requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ask the Indian Embassy in the US to reach out to Mujeebuddin.

Twitter Post Here is what MBT leader Amjed Ullah Khan tweeted

.@DrSJaishankar Sir,One Hyderabadi Mohd Mujeebuddin-43 has been shot at 11300 block of S Michigan Avenue shifted to University of Chicago Hospital in a very critical condition. Pl ask @IndiainNewYork, @IndiainChicago to reach out to him. @USAmbIndia @USAndIndia @USAndHyderabad pic.twitter.com/LXJDwhnRip — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) December 21, 2020

About the incident Mujeebuddin was robbed and fired at