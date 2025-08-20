'Stranger Things' creators end Netflix run for 4-year Paramount deal 

The Duffer brothers, Matt and Ross, who created the Netflix hit Stranger Things , have signed a four-year exclusive deal with Paramount for movies and television shows. The agreement will begin after their current contract with Netflix ends in April 2026. The upcoming projects will be produced via their company, Upside Down Pictures.

Statement 'We couldn't be more thrilled...' In a statement, the brothers said, "We couldn't be more thrilled to be joining the Paramount family." "To be part of that mission is not just exciting - it's the fulfillment of a lifelong dream. And to do so at a studio with such a storied Hollywood legacy is a privilege we don't take lightly." They also expressed excitement about working with Cindy Holland and Matt Thunell again.

Reunion Deal reunites Duffers with industry veterans The new deal reunites the Duffer Brothers with Holland, who is now Paramount's head of streaming and greenlit Stranger Things at Netflix, and Thunell, president of Paramount Television. They will also collaborate with Josh Greenstein and Dana Goldberg, who are responsible for film and series creative at Paramount. This move comes after Paramount's $8 billion merger with Skydance and is part of the studio's leadership vision to make it a "creative home" for filmmakers.

Executive comments Paramount's Goldberg and Greenstein react to new partnership Goldberg, co-chair of Paramount Pictures and chair of Paramount Television, said they couldn't be more excited to reunite with the Duffers. Greenstein, co-chair of Paramount Pictures and vice chair of Platform, added that the partnership is a great example of the new Paramount in action. The news comes as the Duffers prepare for Stranger Things's fifth and final season on Netflix.