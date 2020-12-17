The new Dell XPS 13, which comes with the latest 11th-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, has finally gone on sale in India. To recall, the refreshed model was announced in September this year. As for the highlights, the new XPS 13 offers a modern-looking design with slim bezels, an aluminium chassis, up to 4K screen, and up to 14-hours of battery life.

Design and display Dell XPS 13: At a glance

The Dell XPS 13 has a slim design with ultra-narrow bezels on all the four sides. It tips the scales at 1.2kg, and is offered in Platinum Silver and Frost color options. It has a 13.4-inch Full-HD+ (1920x1200 pixels) non-touch Infinity Edge display, with a touch-enabled 4K (3840x2400 pixels) screen available as optional. The laptop also gets a backlit keyboard and a multi-touch trackpad.

Information Under the hood

The Dell XPS 13 draws power from an 11th-generation Intel Core i5/i7 chipset, coupled with Intel Iris Xe GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. It runs on Windows 10 Pro and packs a 52Wh battery.

Nitty-gritty Connectivity options and I/O ports available on Dell XPS 13

The Dell XPS 13 comes with a host of connectivity options including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a micro-SD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also offers support for Killer AX1650 Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. The laptop packs two 2.5W speakers, an infrared camera with Windows Hello face unlock feature, and a fingerprint reader integrated into the power button.

Information How much does it cost?