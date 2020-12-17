Ahead of its launch on December 29, Vivo X60 has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing its key specifications. As per the listing, it will come with a Samsung-sourced Exynos 1080 processor, 12GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. A recent leak had also revealed that the X60 will feature a punch-hole design and a 48MP triple-lens rear camera system. Here's our roundup.

Technicality What is Geekbench and how does it grade CPU performance?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that grades processors based on single-core or multi-core performances. While evaluating multi-core scores, the platform runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The same process is replicated when it comes to single-core results. The faster a chipset fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.

Information What scores did Vivo X60 achieve on Geekbench?

As per the listing, the Vivo X60 appeared on Geekbench with model number V2047A. The listing, which was uploaded on December 16, claims that the handset has received a single-core score of 888 and a multi-core score of 3,244.

Design and display Vivo X60: At a glance

The Vivo X60 will feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will house a triple camera unit. The handset is tipped to bear a 6.65-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a pixel density of 388ppi and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo X60 will have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.6) main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP portrait camera. For selfies, it is likely to sport a 32MP snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo X60 will be powered by an Exynos 1080 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based OriginOS and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?