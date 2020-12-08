In a bid to increase sales, Japanese automaker Nissan has announced great offers on its mid-sized KICKS SUV in India. These deals are valid till December 31 and might vary across variants as well as locations. They can be availed in the form of a year-end bonus and exchange benefits. Here are more details.

Information A detailed look at the offers

This December, the BS6 Nissan KICKS SUV can be bought with benefits of up to Rs. 65,000. They can be availed in the form of an exchange benefit of up to Rs. 50,000 and a year-end bonus of up to Rs. 15,000.

Exteriors Nissan KICKS: At a glance

Nissan KICKS is up for grabs in four trims: XL, XV, XV Premium, and XV Premium (O). It sports a chrome-surrounded grille, a muscular bonnet, silvered skid plates, and sleek LED headlamps. The car is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, wheel arches, and sporty alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,673mm and a ground clearance of 210mm.

Information Power and performance

Nissan KICKS is offered with two BS6-compliant petrol engine options: a 1.3-liter turbo mill that makes 154hp/254Nm and a 1.5-liter motor that generates 105hp/142Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, and a CVT automatic gearbox.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

Nissan KICKS has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring fabric upholstery, auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a power steering wheel. The SUV packs an 8-inch 'floating' touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and NissanConnect. For the safety of the passengers, it offers multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, a rear-view camera, and electronic stability control.

Information What about the pricing?