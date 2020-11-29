Last updated on Nov 29, 2020, 02:25 am
Hi,
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India on Saturday reported more than 41,000 coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 93.9 lakh cases. The number of recovered patients has crossed 88 lakh.
Meanwhile, almost 500 more fatalities in the past 24 hours brought the death toll to 1,36,752.
Delhi, Gujarat, Kerala, Rajasthan, and West Bengal were among the states that saw a high rise in infections.
Till 8 am on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 93,51,109 COVID-19 cases, including 1,36,200 deaths, 4,54,940 active cases, and 87,59,969 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 93,93,046 cases and 1,36,752 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has crossed 88 lakh.
Maharashtra: 18,14,515 total cases, 46,986 deaths, 16,76,564 recoveries.
Karnataka: 8,82,608 total cases, 11,750 deaths, 8,46,082 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 8,67,063 total cases, 6,981 deaths, 8,48,511 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 7,79,046 total cases, 11,694 deaths, 7,56,279 recoveries.
Kerala: 5,93,957 total cases, 2,196 deaths, 5,26,797 recoveries.
Delhi: 5,61,742 total cases, 8,998 deaths, 5,16,166 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 5,39,899 total cases, 7,718 deaths, 5,06,938 recoveries.
Kerala reported a huge spike of 6,250 new cases, while 4,998 more people tested positive in Delhi.
3,459 more cases in Bengal pushed the tally to 4,77,446, including 8,322 deaths and 4,44,587 recoveries.
Rajasthan reported 2,765 new cases, pushing the tally to 2,62,805, including 2,274 deaths and 2,31,780 recoveries.
Infections dipped in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh with 1,430 and 625 new cases respectively.
Gujarat reported the second-biggest spike of 1,598 new cases. The state's tally has now reached 2,06,714, which includes 3,953 deaths and 1,87,969 recoveries.
1,967 new cases brought Haryana's tally to 2,30,713. The death toll has climbed to 2,375, while 2,08,422 patients have recovered.
Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka reported spikes of 5,965, 2,152, and 1,522 new cases respectively.
