India on Saturday reported more than 41,000 coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 93.9 lakh cases. The number of recovered patients has crossed 88 lakh.

Meanwhile, almost 500 more fatalities in the past 24 hours brought the death toll to 1,36,752.

Delhi, Gujarat, Kerala, Rajasthan, and West Bengal were among the states that saw a high rise in infections.

