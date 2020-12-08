Last updated on Dec 08, 2020, 12:10 am
Written byHarshita Malik
Nissan has received over 5,000 bookings for the Magnite in India within five days of its launch in the country.
As per the automaker, the compact SUV has garnered over 50,000 inquiries and 5,000 bookings, with 60% of the customers opting for the top-tier XV and XV Premium models.
As for the highlights, the Magnite has an eye-catching look and a feature-loaded cabin.
Nissan Magnite is based on the Common Module Family (CMF)-A+ platform. It has a large octagonal grille with chrome brackets, silver-finished skid plates, sleek LED projector headlights, L-shaped LED DRLs, and wrap-around LED tail lamps.
On the sides, the crossover is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, chunky-looking claddings, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.
The Nissan Magnite is offered with two BS6-compliant petrol engine choices: a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated motor that produces 71hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbocharged unit that is available in two states of tune: 99hp/160Nm and 99hp/152Nm. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic gearbox.
The Nissan Magnite has a 5-seater cabin with dual-tone fabric upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, angular AC vents, and automatic climate control.
It also houses a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
On the safety front, there are dual airbags, traction control, ABS with EBD, and a 360-degree-view camera.
Nissan Magnite starts at Rs. 4.99 lakh for the XE model and goes up to Rs. 9.35 lakh for the top-tier XV Premium variant (both prices, ex-showroom). Notably, these are introductory prices and are valid for customers who book the car before December 31, 2020.
