Nissan has received over 5,000 bookings for the Magnite in India within five days of its launch in the country.

As per the automaker, the compact SUV has garnered over 50,000 inquiries and 5,000 bookings, with 60% of the customers opting for the top-tier XV and XV Premium models.

As for the highlights, the Magnite has an eye-catching look and a feature-loaded cabin.