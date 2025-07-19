'Jamtara' actor reveals losing role over social media numbers

Anshumaan Pushkar, known for his roles in 12th Fail and Jamtara, recently revealed that he has lost out on a role due to low social media metrics. In an interview with IANS, he said that he doesn't take it personally, and it's up to producers and directors to make the final casting call. "It doesn't mean the chosen actor is any less talented," he added.

Social media impact 'Can't compare myself to someone like Ranbir Kapoor' When asked if he believes social media presence is more important than acting skills today, Pushkar agreed. He said, "You can't compare yourself to someone like Ranbir Kapoor, who already has a massive fan base. For actors like us, casting sometimes hinges on Instagram numbers." "That's how marketing works now—it's data-driven. But I don't resent it. It's just part of the system."

Typecasting Addressing stereotype that small-town actors can only play rural roles Pushkar also addressed the stereotype that actors from small towns can only play rural or rustic roles. He cited examples of Kangana Ranaut, the late Sushant Singh Rajput, and Pankaj Tripathi, who have all come from small towns and played diverse roles. "It's about potential and public acceptance. Once the audience embraces you, anything is possible," he said.