'War 2' trailer arrives July 24 or 25, watch promo

'War 2' is set for a massive Independence Day release

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe.

Hrithik returns as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, while Jr NTR makes his big Bollywood debut as the villain. Kiara Advani also joins in a key role.

The film will be released in five languages and is set for a massive Independence Day weekend launch—so expect plenty of buzz!

