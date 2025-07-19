Next Article
'War 2' trailer arrives July 24 or 25, watch promo
Get ready—War 2's trailer, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, is landing online July 24 or 25, 2023.
It's been cleared with a U/A (16+) rating and runs just under three minutes, promising intense action scenes and some real emotional moments.
The movie itself hits theaters on August 14, 2023.
'War 2' is set for a massive Independence Day release
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe.
Hrithik returns as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, while Jr NTR makes his big Bollywood debut as the villain. Kiara Advani also joins in a key role.
The film will be released in five languages and is set for a massive Independence Day weekend launch—so expect plenty of buzz!
