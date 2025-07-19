Telugu actor-comedian Fish Venkat (53) dies after battling kidney disease

Veteran actor-comedian Fish Venkat (53), whose real name was Venkat Raj, passed away on Friday in a Hyderabad hospital after a prolonged battle with kidney-related ailments. Venkat was recently admitted to the hospital after his condition worsened, resulting in kidney failure. He was in the ICU and required a kidney transplant. May he rest in peace.

Financial aid Did Prabhas offer financial help to Venkat's family? His daughter Sravanthi earlier revealed that the transplant would cost them about ₹50L. She said that Prabhas's team had offered them financial help. "Daddy isn't well at all. He is very serious and in the ICU. He needs a kidney transplant. It will cost us at least ₹50L." However, later Venkat's family told Suman TV that the call was fake and they hadn't received any help from Prabhas. "Some unknown person called us pretending to be Prabhas Anna's assistant. "

Career highlights Venkat was known for his impeccable comic timing Venkat was a popular actor and comedian in the Telugu film industry. He was known for his impeccable comic timing and his unique Telangana accent. Born Mangalampalli Venkatesh, he was nicknamed "Fish" for his ability to speak in a Telangana dialect similar to that of fishermen. With over two decades of experience, Venkat featured in several hit films such as Gabbar Singh, Adhurs, DJ Tillu, Bunny, and Kushi. He starred in over 100 movies.