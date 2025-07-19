Ahaan Panday's 'Saiyaara' earns ₹20-23 crore on day 1

Ahaan Panday (Ananya Panday's cousin) made his Bollywood debut with Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and co-starring Aneet Padda. Released on July 18, 2025, the film pulled in ₹20-23 crore on day one—ranking just behind Chhaava, Sikandar, and Housefull 5 for biggest openings this year.

'Saiyaara' beats out other recent films like 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Saiyaara beat out other recent films like Sitaare Zameen Par and Sky Force at the box office.

Industry watchers say its success came from strong advance bookings, even though there wasn't much traditional promotion.

'Saiyaara' is yet to announce OTT release date Right now, Saiyaara is only in theaters across India—no word yet on when it'll stream online.

Its performance this opening weekend will be important as it faces competition from both Bollywood and Hollywood movies.