Pathum Nissanka hits 50 against Bangladesh, completes 2,000 T20I runs

Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka shone for his side in Match 5 of the Men's T20 Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi. The star performer hit 50 runs against Bangladesh, helping his side win by six wickets. With this knock of 50, Nissanka completed 2,000 T20I runs. Sri Lanka chased down a target of 140 runs against Bangladesh, picking a win from their maiden clash.

Knock Nissanka makes his presence felt The Lankans lost Kusal Mendis upfront (13/1) before Nissanka and Kamil Mishara steadied the ship with a terrific 95-run stand. He settled down and forged a quality stand which helped Sri Lanka ensure victory. His knock was blended with the odd boundaries and solid strike rotation. Nissanka perished right after his fifty, getting dismissed by spinner Mahedi Hasan.

Runs 11th fifty in Asia for Nissanka Nissanka scored 50 from 34 balls, slamming six fours and a six. In 69 matches, Nissanka owns 2,000 runs at 30.76. This was his 16th T20I fifty. He has raced to 49 sixes, as per ESPNcricinfo. In 7 matches versus Bangladesh, he owns 261 runs at 37.28 (50s: 1). Notably, 1,200 of Nissanka's T20I runs have come in Asia at 31.57 (50s: 11).

Stats Breaking down his T20I stats In 21 home matches, Nissanka has scored 631 runs at 35.05 with 4 fifties under his belt. In 24 away matches (home of opposition), he has scored 701 runs at 29.20. He has 4 fifties. Lastly, in 24 neutral venue matches, he has amassed 668 runs at 29.04. He owns 8 fifties in neutral venue matches.