Rakesh Roshan recovering well after angioplasty, out of ICU
Bollywood director Rakesh Roshan is recovering well after a neck angioplasty on July 16 to treat a blocked artery.
The procedure at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital went smoothly, and his daughter Sunaina shared he's "perfectly fine now" and resting.
He's out of the ICU and stable in the general ward.
Hrithik, Saba, Sunaina have been visiting regularly
The Roshan family has been by his side throughout—Hrithik Roshan, partner Saba Azad, and sister Sunaina have all visited regularly.
Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan chose not to comment, respecting their privacy.
He battled throat cancer in 2018
Roshan isn't new to health battles—he beat early-stage throat cancer in 2018 and is known for making films like Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and the Krrish series.
Even now, he's showing strength with his family close by.