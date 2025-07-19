Rakesh Roshan recovering well after angioplasty, out of ICU Entertainment Jul 19, 2025

Bollywood director Rakesh Roshan is recovering well after a neck angioplasty on July 16 to treat a blocked artery.

The procedure at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital went smoothly, and his daughter Sunaina shared he's "perfectly fine now" and resting.

He's out of the ICU and stable in the general ward.