Premier League: Brentford hold Chelsea in thrilling 2-2 London Derby

Chelsea 's hopes of a Premier League victory were dashed by Brentford in a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Gtech Community Stadium. Matchday 4 of the Premier League 2025-26 season witnessed an end-to-end battle. Kevin Schade handed Brentford the lead in the 35th minute. Cole Palmer came on as a 2nd-half substitute and made an impact by scoring the equalizer. Moises Caicedo's 85th-minute goal saw Chelsea completed a turnaround only for Fabio Carvalho canceling it out (90+3').

Match highlights A thrilling contest on offer The match started with Brentford taking the lead through Schade in the 35th minute. Jordan Henderson provided the assist. Chelsea struggled to break down Brentford's organized defense in the first half, with Enzo Fernandez hitting the post following a corner situation. However, Palmer leveled for Chelsea just five minutes after coming on as a substitute. Caicedo then put Chelsea ahead with a stunning shot from outside the box, only for Carvalho to equalize deep into stoppage time.

Details Points table and match stats Chelsea own eight points from 4 matches (W2 D2). They are 5th with 8 points. Brentford are 12th with 4 points from 4 matches (W1 D1 L2). In terms of the match stats, Chelsea had 66% ball possession and an XG of 1.22 compared to the hosts' 34% possession and an XG of 1.41. Chelsea had six shots on target from 16 attempts with Brentford having 4 shots on target from 7 attempts. Chelsea created 2 big chances and had 38 touches in the opposition box.

Information 38th goal in the Premier League for Palmer Making his 91st Premier League appearance, former Manchester City player Palmer has raced to 38 goals. All of his 38 goals have come for Chelsea in 72 Premier League matches. Overall, Palmer has 44 goals from 99 matches for Chelsea in all competitions.