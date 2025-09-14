Tottenham sweep aside West Ham in convincing 3-0 triumph: Stats

West Ham United suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on Matchday 4 of the Premier League 2025-26 season. The loss marks the seventh consecutive game without a win at home for the Hammers, their worst streak since 2003. Pape Mata Sarr, Lucas Bergvall, and Micky van de Ven scored for Spurs as Tomas Soucek was sent off after a lunge on Joao Palhinha. With this win, Spurs have moved to 2nd, picking up their 3rd win.

Match breakdown Hammers crumble under pressure after Soucek's dismissal The match started off on an even note with both teams putting up a fight. The score was goalless until half-time. However, things took a turn when Sarr scored from a corner, in the 47th minute marking the fifth such goal Potter's side has conceded this season. Soucek was then sent off for a high tackle on Palhinha and the home side crumbled under pressure. Following Soucek's dismissal, Bergvall scored a brilliant header before Van de Ven scored a third.

Table Woes for West Ham; joy for Spurs: Points table The defeat comes after a 5-1 loss to Chelsea in their last home game and highlights West Ham's ongoing struggles at the London Stadium. This was West Ham's 3rd defeat of the season from 4 matches (W1). They are placed 18th. In these four games, the Hammers have conceded 11 goals and own a goal difference of -7. Spurs are 2nd with 9 points from 4 matches. They have scored 8 goals and conceded 1.

Match stats A look at the match stats Hosts West Ham had 36% ball possession with Spurs managing 64% of the same. West Ham had an XG of 0.60 compared to Spurs' 1.22. West Ham had four shots on target from 7 attempts. Spurs had 14 attempts with 5 shots on target. The Hammers created one big chance with Spurs creating three. The visitors had 37 touches in the opposition box with West Ham managing 11.

Opta stats Contrasting records for the two teams Tottenham have won their opening two away league games without conceding a single goal for just the second time in their history. They managed to do so in the 2017-18 season under Mauricio Pochettino. West Ham's three defeats in the Premier League 2025-26 season have all been by a 3+ goal margin. They lost 0-3 vs Sunderland, 1-5 vs Chelsea, and 0-3 v Spurs now.

Information 3 clean sheets for Spurs this season Tottenham have claimed wins in three of their four Premier League games this season (L1). They have kept a clean sheet in each victory. This is as many clean sheets as they'd managed in their previous 26 league games.