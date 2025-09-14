Harry Kane scores brace versus Hamburger SV in Bundesliga: Stats
What's the story
Harry Kane scored a brace versus Hamburger SV on Matchday 3 of the Bundesliga 2025-26 season. Bayern, who won the contest 5-0, saw the England skipper score two goals and make an assist. He has been in top form this season and this was another solid outing for Kane. Here we decode Kane's stats for Bayern and his performance so far this season.
Stats
Kane races to 93 goals for Bayern
This was Kane's 101st appearance for Bayern in all competitions. He has raced to 93 goals in addition to making 27 assists. The former Tottenham Hotspur striker owns a staggering 67 goals in the Bundesliga from 66 games. He also owns 19 assists. Kane, who scored 44 and 41 goals across competitions in the last two seasons, owns 8 goals this season (5 matches).
Information
Kane owns 5 goals and 3 assists in Bundesliga 2025-26
Kane has raced to 5 goals in the Bundesliga 2025-26 season from three matches. He scored a hat-trick in the opener versus RB Leipzig in Bayern's 6-0 win. Thereafter, in his 100th appearance for Bayern, he made two assists versus FC Augsburg.