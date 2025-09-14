Harry Kane made his 101st appearance for Bayern (Image Source: X/@FCBayernEN)

Harry Kane scores brace versus Hamburger SV in Bundesliga: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:23 am Sep 14, 2025

Harry Kane scored a brace versus Hamburger SV on Matchday 3 of the Bundesliga 2025-26 season. Bayern, who won the contest 5-0, saw the England skipper score two goals and make an assist. He has been in top form this season and this was another solid outing for Kane. Here we decode Kane's stats for Bayern and his performance so far this season.