Harry Kane shines on his 100th appearance for Bayern: Stats

Harry Kane made two assists as Bayern Munich edged past FC Augsburg on Matchday 2 of the Bundesliga 2025-26 season. Kane, who has completed 100 appearances for Bayern in all competitions, saw his side beat Augsburg 3-2. The Englishman assisted Serge Gnabry for his side's opener and then set up Michael Olise for the 3rd in the 48th minute. Here's more.

Stats 91 goals and 26 assists from 100 matches Playing his 100th match for Bayern in all competitions, Kane owns 91 goals and 26 assists. The former Tottenham striker owns a staggering 65 goals in the Bundesliga from 65 games. He also owns 18 assists. Kane, who scored 44 and 41 goals across competitions in the last two seasons, owns 6 goals this season from 4 matches.

Do you know? 8 hat-tricks in the Bundesliga for Kane In the opening Bundesliga game of the season for Bayern, Kane registered his 8th league hat-trick. He managed four hat-tricks in 2023-24 (VfL Bochum, Darmstadt 98, Borussia Dortmund, Mainz 05) and three in the 2024-25 Bundesliga season (Holstein Kiel, VfB Stuttgart, FC Augsburg).

Information Bayern beat Augsburg 3-2 Despite going up 3-0 in the contest, Bayern allowed the hosts to make a comeback as things became edgy. Kristijan Jakic scored in the 53rd minute before Mert Komur added a 2nd in the 76th. Bayern held on for all three points.