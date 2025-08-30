Chelsea sign Alejandro Garnacho for £40m: Decoding his stats

Chelsea have officially completed the signing of Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United in a deal worth £40 million. The transfer takes Chelsea's summer spending to nearly £300 million, making Garnacho their ninth signing of the season. The 21-year-old winger has signed a long-term contract with the club and expressed his excitement about joining "the best team in the world." Notably, Manchester United have inserted a 10% sell-on clause. Here's more.

Transfer negotiations Garnacho's transfer details Garnacho's transfer was finalized after a compromise on his valuation, which Manchester United had set at £50 million. Chelsea were initially unwilling to pay that amount. The fee was eventually negotiated from an initial offer of £25 million to £40 million. This deal is Man United's biggest sale in five years and the fourth-largest in their history, behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku, and Angel Di Maria.

Information I can't wait to get started, says Garnacho After signing for the club, Garnacho said it's amazing to be here. "I can't wait to get started," he told the Chelsea website. "I watched the Club World Cup and to join the world champions is special - we're the best team in the world! It's amazing to be here and I'm very happy."

Stats His numbers and trophies with Man United During his time at Man United, Garnacho scored 26 times in 144 appearances across all competitions. He also made 19 assists for the club. 93 of his appearances came in the Premier League. He managed 16 goals and 8 assists. The player made 58 appearances last season for the club, scoring 11 times. He won the FA Cup in 2023-24 and the EFL Cup in 2022-23. He was also a runner-up in the 2023-24 FA Cup and the 2024-25 Europa League.

PL 2024-25 Breaking down his Premier League 2024-25 season in stats Garnacho made 36 Premier League appearances last season. He scored 6 goals and made 2 assists. As per Squawka Comparison Matrix (data by Opta), Garnacho clocked 55 shots (excluding blocks) with 30 of them on target. He smashed the woodwork 3 times. He created 37 chances. His passing accuracy was 83.33%. He provided 2 through balls. Garnacho completed 26 lay-offs and 26 take-ons. He won 102 duels. He managed 186 touches in the opposition box.