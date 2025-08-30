Chelsea cancel Nicolas Jackson loan deal with Bayern: Here's why

Chelsea have pulled out of a proposed loan deal for striker Nicolas Jackson to Bayern Munich . The decision was made after Liam Delap suffered a hamstring injury during Chelsea's 2-0 victory over Fulham on Saturday. The injury is expected to keep Delap out of action for several weeks, creating a shortage upfront. Notably, the two clubs had agreed upon a £13m record loan fee. Jackson was already on his way to Germany before being called back.

Coach's remarks Maresca's thoughts on the striker situation After the match against Fulham, Chelsea's head coach Enzo Maresca expressed his need for another forward. He said that relying solely on Joao Pedro up front would not be enough. "When you have two strikers, it's enough. When one is injured, it probably is not enough," Maresca said after the game. Delap is expected to be out for 6-8 weeks as confirmed by Maresca.

Transfer negotiations Bayern had agreed to pay £13m loan fee Bayern Munich had accepted a record loan fee of £13 million as mentioned. The deal included a buy option clause, not mandatory, for Bayern to buy Jackson. As per Sky Sports News, the fee in this regard would be £56.2 million, taking the total package worth up to £70 million, matching Chelsea's valuation of the player. After negotiations on Friday night, Chelsea accepted the offer on Saturday morning. The club opted for an option to buy instead of an obligation due to the record loan fee.

Stats Jackson's stats for Chelsea In 81 appeareances for Chelsea, Jackson mustered 30 goals. He also provided 12 assists. In his first season, he made 44 appearances, scoring 17 times and providing 6 assists. Last season, he bagged 13 goals and 6 assists from 37 matches. In 65 Premier League appearances, the player managed 24 goals and 10 assists across two seasons.

Transfer updates Chelsea ramp up transfer activity Along with the Jackson situation, Chelsea have also stepped up their transfer activity by submitting a formal written bid to Barcelona for Fermin Lopez. The offer is worth around £36.6 million (€40 million). However, Barca are adamant the player is not for sale. AC Milan have also completed the signing of Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea in a deal that could exceed £36 million. Chelsea also announced the signing of Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United.

