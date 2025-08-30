Decoding the stats of Newcastle United's £69m signing Nick Woltemade

Newcastle United have completed the signing of Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade in a club-record deal worth £69 million. The transfer includes an initial fee of £64.86 million and potential add-ons worth up to £4.3 million, as per Sky Sports News. Notably, the signing surpasses the previous club record set when Newcastle signed Alexander Isak for £63 million three years ago. Here we decode the player's stats.

Player profile Woltemade excited about joining Newcastle Woltemade feels excited about his move to Newcastle. "I'm really happy to be at this amazing club," he said. "From the first contact, I felt like the club really wanted me and had big plans for me. It's a big step in my life to leave Germany but everybody has welcomed me so well and it already feels like family." "I have a really good feeling from speaking to the head coach that this is the right place for me to find my best level."

Career A look at the player's career stats Woltemade started his career with Werder Bremen. He made a total of 51 appearances, scoring twice. In 2022-23, he was loaned to tier 3 side SV Elversberg. He managed 17 goals from 35 games. He joined Stuttgart next and last season, he bagged 17 goals from 33 appearances in all competitions. He made 4 assists. Overall, he scored 18 goals from 36 matches for the club, including one this season from 3 matches.

Information His numbers in Bundesliga Woltemade made 41 Bundesliga appearances for Bremen and scored two goals. For Stuttgart, he made 29 Bundesliga appearances. He scored 12 times and clocked two assists.

Bundesliga 2024-25 Breaking down his Bundesliga 2024-25 season in stats Woltemade made 28 Bundesliga appearances last season. He scored 12 goals and made 2 assists. As per Squawka Comparison Matrix (data by Opta), Woltemade clocked 36 shots (excluding blocks) with 26 of them on target. He created 37 chances. His passing accuracy was 71.61%. He provided 5 through balls. Woltemade completed 42 lay-offs and 31 take-ons. He won 123 duels. He managed 176 touches in the opposition box.