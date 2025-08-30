T20I tri-series: Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Hasan Nawaz hit fifties
What's the story
Pakistan batters Saim Ayub and Hasan Nawaz hit respective fifties versus UAE in the 2nd encounter of the 2025 T20I tri-series, involving Afghanistan on Saturday. The match in Sharjah saw Pakistan get to 207/10 in 20 overs. Ayub slammed 69 runs upfront with Nawaz hitting a 26-ball 56. Their pivotal knocks were impressive for Pakistan. Here are further details and stats.
Duo
Ayub and Nawaz shine
Pakistan lost opener Sahibzada Farhan early on (9/1). Ayub was on song and kept the scoreboard moving. He scored the bulk of runs in a 29-run stand alongside Fakhar Zaman and 34 runs with Salman Agha. He then former a 30-run stand with Nawaz before perishing. Nawaz took over and played several big shots. He fell in the 16th over with Pakistan at 161/5.
Stats
4th T20I fifty for Ayub
Ayub's 69 came from 38 balls. He hit 7 fours and 4 sixes. Playing his 38th T20I, he has raced to 788 runs from 36 innings at 23.17. This was his 4th T20I fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, Ayub owns 2,761 runs in T20s. He averages 26.54 with his strike rate being 141.66. This was his 18th T20 fifty.
Information
Nawaz smashes his 9th fifty-plus score in T20s
Playing his 49th T20 match, Nawaz has 1,295 runs at 30.83. This was his 7th fifty (100s: 2). 404 of his T20 runs have come for Pakistan in T20Is (50s: 2, 100s: 1). He averages 28.85 with his strike rate being 174-plus.