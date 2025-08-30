T20I tri-series: Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Hasan Nawaz hit fifties

Pakistan batters Saim Ayub and Hasan Nawaz hit respective fifties versus UAE in the 2nd encounter of the 2025 T20I tri-series, involving Afghanistan on Saturday. The match in Sharjah saw Pakistan get to 207/10 in 20 overs. Ayub slammed 69 runs upfront with Nawaz hitting a 26-ball 56. Their pivotal knocks were impressive for Pakistan. Here are further details and stats.

Duo Ayub and Nawaz shine Pakistan lost opener Sahibzada Farhan early on (9/1). Ayub was on song and kept the scoreboard moving. He scored the bulk of runs in a 29-run stand alongside Fakhar Zaman and 34 runs with Salman Agha. He then former a 30-run stand with Nawaz before perishing. Nawaz took over and played several big shots. He fell in the 16th over with Pakistan at 161/5.

Stats 4th T20I fifty for Ayub Ayub's 69 came from 38 balls. He hit 7 fours and 4 sixes. Playing his 38th T20I, he has raced to 788 runs from 36 innings at 23.17. This was his 4th T20I fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, Ayub owns 2,761 runs in T20s. He averages 26.54 with his strike rate being 141.66. This was his 18th T20 fifty.