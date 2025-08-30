Coco Gauff reaches 4th round at 2025 US Open: Stats

Women's singles tennis world number three, Coco Gauff , has advanced into the 4th round at the 2025 US Open . Gauff outclassed Magdalena Fręch 6-3, 6-1 in straight sets at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday. With this victory, Gauff has reached the 4th round in New York for the 4th straight season. This was an important result for the American.

Numbers 74-21 win-loss record at Grand Slams Gauff, who is a winner of the US Open in 2023, has raced to a win-loss record of 20-5 here at the Flushing Meadows. Overall, she owns a win-loss record of 74-21 at Grand Slams. The two-time Grand Slam winner is 14-2 at majors this year. She won the French Open this season.

Stats Here are the match stats Gauff doled out one ace with Fręch managing none. However, Gauff committed four double faults compared to Fręch's one. The American star fired 12 winners with Fręch clocking 8. Fręch made 29 unforced errors while Gauff clocked 18. Gauff won 10/11 net points and converted 1/2 break points. She had 71% win each in her first and 2nd serves respectively.