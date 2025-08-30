Premier League 2025-26, Manchester United beat Burnley 3-2: Key stats

Bruno Fernandes scored a 96th-minute penalty against Burnley, helping Manchester United picking up their first win of the season. Manchester United overcame Burnley 3-2 in a pulsating Matchday 3 Premier League contest at Old Trafford on Saturday. After losing and drawing their first two Premier League games, the Red Devils were ousted from the Carabao Cup 2nd-round clash by Grimsby Town. Here's more.

Stats A look at the match stats Manchester United had 62% ball possession and an XG of 3.54. Burnley had an XG of 1.20. Ruben Amorim's men had 26 attempts with six shots on target. Burnley had three shots on target from six attempts. The hosts created two big chances with Burnley creating one. Man United had 39 touches in the opposition box with Burnley managing 16 such touches.

Information Manchester United rise to 9th The win sees Manchester United rise to 9th. They have a goal difference of 0. On the other hand, promoted Burnley have three points from three matches (W1 L2) and are 11th at the moment.

Summary Man United survive despite allowing Burnley a return Man United failed to kill the contest in the 1st half. Amad Diallo and Joshua Zirkzee spurned big chances. An own goal from Josh Cullen (27') was their only reward. United had a penalty overturned by VAR. The 2nd half saw Burnley equalize through Lyle Foster before United scored via Bryan Mbeumo. Jaidon Anthony helped Burnley equalize after an goalkeeping error before Fernandes scored.

Information Fernandes races to 99 goals for Man United Fernandes has raced to 63 Premier League goals for Manchester United. He also owns 51 assists. This was his 198th appearance. Overall, he has 99 goals in all competitions from 294 appearances for the club.

Opta stats Unique records made by Man United Manchester United became the first side ever to see both of their first two goals of a Premier League season be own goals. 50% of Ruben Amorim's wins as Man United manager in the Premier League has come against promoted sides (4/8). The Red Devils have lost just one of their last 26 home games against Burnley in all competitions.

Do you know? Another record for the Red Devils Man United are unbeaten in their last 24 Premier League matches against promoted sides (W21 D3). Their last defeat was a 4-1 affair against Watford in November 2021.