Litton Das hammers his 13th fifty in T20Is: Key stats
What's the story
Bangladesh skipper Litton Das played a solid knock of an unbeaten 54 in the 1st T20I versus Netherlands at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. Netherlands were restricted to 136/8 in 20 overs with Taskin Ahmed picking 4 scalps. In response, Litton arrived to the crease when Bangladesh were 26/1. Thereafter, he added two crucial partnerships to seal the deal for his side. Here's more.
Knock
Litton plays a fine knock and adds two key stands
Das was part of a 66-run stand alongside opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim (29). The two laid the foundation for victory. Das showed his class with some delightful strokes. He was joined by Saif Hassan when Bangladesh were 92/2. An aggressive cameo from Hassan and Das' presence at the other end helped Bangladesh get the job done in style.
Stats
Das surpasses 2,300 runs in T20Is
Das played a composed knock of 54* from 29 balls. His knock had 6 fours and 2 sixes. Das struck at 186.21. This was his 13th fifty in T20Is. He has 2,346 runs from 108 matches at 23. Overall in T20s, he has raced to 5,577 runs at 24.46. This was his 32nd fifty (100s: 1).