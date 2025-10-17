Crypto-focused Erebor Bank gets US approval: Who will it serve? 

Erebor Bank, a new tech and cryptocurrency -focused financial institution, has received conditional approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to operate in the US . The Columbus, Ohio-based bank was co-founded by Palmer Luckey, Anduril Industries Inc.'s co-founder, and Joe Lonsdale of venture capital firm 8VC. Both were major contributors to Donald Trump 's recent presidential campaign.

Market target Serving tech firms focused on cryptocurrencies Erebor Bank will mainly serve businesses in the US "innovation economy," including tech firms focused on cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence (AI), defense, and manufacturing. The bank also plans to cater to individuals working in these industries. However, it has not yet been clarified if foreign nationals, such as Indians, can open accounts with them.

Regulatory process Regulatory hurdles yet to be cleared The OCC's conditional approval is a major milestone for Erebor Bank, but it still has to clear some regulatory hurdles before starting operations. This process could take several months. Jonathan Gould, Comptroller of the Currency, emphasized that his office does not impose blanket barriers on banks wanting to engage in digital asset activities if conducted in a safe and sound manner.