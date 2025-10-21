This special-edition Ford Mustang is a tribute to California

Ford has unveiled a new addition to its Mustang family, the 2026 Mustang Mach-E GT California Special. This isn't just another model; it's a celebration of the brand's history and its connection with California . The original Mustang was hugely popular in the state during the 1960s, prompting Ford and dealers to collaborate on creating special editions like the 1968 Mustang California Special.

Design evolution The car features gloss black aero wheel covers The 2026 Mustang Mach-E GT California Special is Ford's first electric take on the iconic California Special. It draws inspiration from the design elements of the 1968 GT/CS, but with a modern twist. The car features unique gloss black aero wheel covers on its 20-inch wheels and a "GT/CS" logo in Rave Blue color on one of the carbonized gray-painted spokes.

Aesthetic appeal It gets a hood graphic inspired by California's coastline The exterior of the Mustang Mach-E GT California Special also has a bonnet graphic inspired by the California coastline and "California Special" wordmark. The car's pony badge on the grille lights up in Rave Blue color, adding to its aesthetic appeal. Inside, the Performance front seats are upholstered in Navy Pier ActiveX and Miko materials with an embossed "GT/CS" logo on the center console, and the steering wheel is covered in Navy Pier ActiveX material.