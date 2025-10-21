Complex organic molecules found outside Milky Way for first time

In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists have found complex organic molecules outside the Milky Way for the first time. The detection was made using NASA 's James Webb Space Telescope, specifically its Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI). The research team, led by University of Maryland and NASA research scientist Marta Sewilo, discovered five different carbon-based compounds in the ice surrounding a young star called ST6.

Molecule identification First detection of these COMs in interstellar ice The research team identified five complex organic molecules (COMs) in the ice surrounding ST6. These include methanol and ethanol (types of alcohol), methyl formate and acetaldehyde (industrial chemicals on Earth), and the acetic acid (the main component of vinegar). Notably, acetic acid had never been conclusively detected in space ice before this study. Ethanol, methyl formate, and acetaldehyde also mark the first detections of these COMs in ices outside our galaxy.

Sugar-related molecule Possible detection of glycolaldehyde, a sugar-related molecule The team also found spectral features that resemble another ice COM, glycolaldehyde, a sugar-related molecule and precursor of more complex biomolecules, like components of RNA. However, further investigation is required to confirm its detection. Dr. Joana Oliveira and Dr. Jacco van Loon from Keele University were part of the international research team that made this groundbreaking discovery. Their findings were published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.