Complex organic molecules found outside Milky Way for first time
What's the story
In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists have found complex organic molecules outside the Milky Way for the first time. The detection was made using NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, specifically its Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI). The research team, led by University of Maryland and NASA research scientist Marta Sewilo, discovered five different carbon-based compounds in the ice surrounding a young star called ST6.
Molecule identification
First detection of these COMs in interstellar ice
The research team identified five complex organic molecules (COMs) in the ice surrounding ST6. These include methanol and ethanol (types of alcohol), methyl formate and acetaldehyde (industrial chemicals on Earth), and the acetic acid (the main component of vinegar). Notably, acetic acid had never been conclusively detected in space ice before this study. Ethanol, methyl formate, and acetaldehyde also mark the first detections of these COMs in ices outside our galaxy.
Sugar-related molecule
Possible detection of glycolaldehyde, a sugar-related molecule
The team also found spectral features that resemble another ice COM, glycolaldehyde, a sugar-related molecule and precursor of more complex biomolecules, like components of RNA. However, further investigation is required to confirm its detection. Dr. Joana Oliveira and Dr. Jacco van Loon from Keele University were part of the international research team that made this groundbreaking discovery. Their findings were published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.
Life's beginnings
Discovery opens new avenues for understanding life precursors
Dr. Loon emphasized the significance of their discovery, saying, "We have used the James Webb Space Telescope to, for the first time, find precursors of biotic material in a nearby galaxy." He added that "acetic acid, methyl formate and possibly glycolaldehyde are all associated with the creation of sugars." These sugars are essential building blocks for RNA and DNA, the foundations of life.