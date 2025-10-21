Asia Cup row: BCCI issues fresh warning to Mohsin Naqvi

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially requested Mohsin Naqvi, the Asian Cricket Council and Pakistan Cricket Board chief, to return the Asia Cup trophy to India. The request was made via an email sent by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia. Speaking exclusively to India Today, Saikia said the board awaits a response from Naqvi. The matter will escalate to the International Cricket Council (ICC) if not resolved.

Trophy status Trophy currently at ACC office in Dubai The Asia Cup trophy is presently at the ACC office in Dubai. This is after the Indian team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, refused to accept it from Naqvi during the post-match presentation ceremony, beating Pakistan in the final. The Sri Lanka and Afghanistan cricket boards have already supported the BCCI over this matter, PTI reported. They have pushed Naqvi to hand over the title to India.

Trophy retrieval Naqvi stands firm, ICC meeting likely to resolve matter Despite receiving support from other member boards, Naqvi has remained adamant. He suggested that someone from the Indian cricket board should come to Dubai and collect the trophy. However, the BCCI has reiterated its position that it will not accept the trophy from him. The matter is likely to be resolved in an upcoming ICC meeting.

Trophy presentation BCCI condemned Naqvi's behavior during ACC meeting During the latest ACC meeting on September 30, the BCCI condemned Naqvi's behavior. Rajeev Shukla, BCCI vice-president, stated that the Asia Cup 2025 trophy should be formally handed over to the winning Indian team. Earlier, Saikia had also criticized Naqvi's actions as inappropriate and unsportsmanlike. Meanwhile, Naqvi wants the Indian captain to come and collect the trophy in person.