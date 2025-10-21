Asia Cup row: BCCI issues fresh warning to Mohsin Naqvi
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially requested Mohsin Naqvi, the Asian Cricket Council and Pakistan Cricket Board chief, to return the Asia Cup trophy to India. The request was made via an email sent by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia. Speaking exclusively to India Today, Saikia said the board awaits a response from Naqvi. The matter will escalate to the International Cricket Council (ICC) if not resolved.
Trophy status
Trophy currently at ACC office in Dubai
The Asia Cup trophy is presently at the ACC office in Dubai. This is after the Indian team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, refused to accept it from Naqvi during the post-match presentation ceremony, beating Pakistan in the final. The Sri Lanka and Afghanistan cricket boards have already supported the BCCI over this matter, PTI reported. They have pushed Naqvi to hand over the title to India.
Trophy retrieval
Naqvi stands firm, ICC meeting likely to resolve matter
Despite receiving support from other member boards, Naqvi has remained adamant. He suggested that someone from the Indian cricket board should come to Dubai and collect the trophy. However, the BCCI has reiterated its position that it will not accept the trophy from him. The matter is likely to be resolved in an upcoming ICC meeting.
Trophy presentation
BCCI condemned Naqvi's behavior during ACC meeting
During the latest ACC meeting on September 30, the BCCI condemned Naqvi's behavior. Rajeev Shukla, BCCI vice-president, stated that the Asia Cup 2025 trophy should be formally handed over to the winning Indian team. Earlier, Saikia had also criticized Naqvi's actions as inappropriate and unsportsmanlike. Meanwhile, Naqvi wants the Indian captain to come and collect the trophy in person.
Clashes
India beat Pakistan thrice amid political tensions
India and Pakistan clashed thrice in the 2025 T20 Asia Cup, with the former sealing all three encounters, including the final. The iconic cricketing rivalry endured the heat, ranging from boycott calls to on-field verbal volleys and the subsequent complaints lodged by the two boards. The two countries have been at loggerheads since the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack in April this year. While India responded by launching Operation Sindoor, Pakistan retaliated with drone attacks.