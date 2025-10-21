Women's WC: Alyssa Healy ruled out of England clash 

Australia's captain Alyssa Healy has been ruled out of her team's league stage match against England in the 2025 Women's World Cup. The encounter will be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, on October 22. The decision comes after Healy suffered a minor calf strain during a training session on Saturday. The injury raises questions about how long the star player will be unavailable for her team. Meanwhile, Tahlia McGrath will lead the side in Healy's absence.

Pre-injury form Beth Mooney to don gloves Healy has been in top form, scoring centuries against India and Bangladesh in the ongoing tournament. She scored 142 runs against India and an unbeaten 113 against Bangladesh. Her stellar performances have helped Australia secure a spot in the semi-finals with two games to spare. Now, Beth Mooney will take over wicketkeeping duties for the England clash, while young opener Georgia Voll is likely to replace Healy at the top of the batting order.

Recovery process Australia and England's semi-final qualification The Australian medical team will keep a close watch on Healy's recovery ahead of their final league game against South Africa on October 25. Both Australia and England have already qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament. The defending champions currently sit at the top of the table with four wins from five matches, leading 2022 runners-up England on net run rate.

Injury concerns Healy's injury woes The 35-year-old has had a tough time with injuries lately. She missed the last group game of the 2024 T20 World Cup and was ruled out of their semi-final defeat to South Africa due to a plantar fascia issue. Healy also missed most of the Sydney Sixers's WBBL campaign, an ODI series against India, T20 Ashes and New Zealand tour due to knee and foot injuries during the 2024-25 season.