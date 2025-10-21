Women's World Cup: England meet Australia in top-of-table clash

Australia will take on England Women in the 23rd match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The encounter will be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, on October 22. Both teams have already secured semifinal berths and are unbeaten so far, with four wins and one washout each. However, Australia lead the points table due to a higher net run rate (1.818) compared to England's (1.490). Here is the match preview.

Match details Pitch report and streaming details The pitch at Holkar Cricket Stadium is expected to be good for batting with short boundaries on either side. An average score of around 275 runs can be expected. For bowlers, discipline will be key to creating pressure on batters. Meanwhile, the match, which will get underway at 3:00pm IST, will be aired live on the Star Sports Network, while JioHotstar will provide the live streaming.

AUS vs ENG Clash of the Titans Under Alyssa Healy's captaincy, Australia have been impressive in the group stage. Despite batting collapses in earlier games, Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney's performances helped them recover. Meanwhile, England's disciplined and well-rounded bowling attack has been their standout feature. Spinners Sophie Ecclestone and Charlie Dean have provided control to the unit, which has consistently bailed England out of tight situations. Skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt has constantly been among the runs.

DYK Healy ruled out of England clash Meanwhile, Healy has been ruled out of the England clash due to a minor calf strain during a training session on Saturday. Notably, Healy has been in top form, scoring centuries against India and Bangladesh in the ongoing tournament. Now, Beth Mooney will take over wicketkeeping duties for the England clash, while young opener Georgia Voll is likely to replace Healy at the top of the batting order. Meanwhile, Tahlia McGrath will lead the side in Healy's absence.

H2H Here's the head-to-head record In WODIs, Australia have a dominant head-to-head record against England with 61 wins out of 89 matches played so far, as per ESPNcricinfo. While 24 matches have gone in England's favor, there is a tie and three wash-out clashes as well. As far as the WODI World Cups are concerned, the Aussies have 13 wins and just four defeats against the Brits.

Team line-ups A look at Probable XIs Australia (Probable XI): Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath (c), Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown. England (Probable XI): Amy Jones (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.