Saud Shakeel hammers his second Test fifty versus SA: Stats 
Shakeel made 66 off 147 balls, having smashed four fours (Image Source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

By Gaurav Tripathi
Oct 21, 2025
01:38 pm
In a stunning display of bowling prowess, South African spinner Keshav Maharaj decimated the Pakistani batting line-up in the first innings of the second Test in Rawalpindi. He took all five wickets in the morning session on Day 2 as Pakistan went from 316/5 to 333/10. In what was a forgettable session for the hosts, Saud Shakeel completed his fifty. Resuming the day at 42*, the southpaw went on to score 66 runs. Let's decode his performance and stats.

Fine hand from Shakeel 

Pakistan were decently placed at 167/3 when Shakeel arrived to bat on the opening day. He formed brief stands with Shan Masood (87) and Mohammad Rizwan (19) as Pakistan finished Day 1 at 259/5. Shakeel continued the good work on Day 2 morning, having put up a solid 70-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Salman Ali Agha (45). The former eventually fell prey to Maharaj, who finished with seven wickets.

10th Test fifty for Shakeel 

Shakeel made 66 off 147 balls, having smashed four fours. He slammed his 10th Test fifty as he also owns four tons. This knock took him to 1,762 runs from 21 Tests at an average of 48.94. The southpaw now owns 1,254 runs at home, averaging a solid 52.25. Meanwhile, this was his second Test fifty against SA. He has raced to 225 runs against them at 32.14.