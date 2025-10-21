Shakeel made 66 off 147 balls, having smashed four fours (Image Source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

Saud Shakeel hammers his second Test fifty versus SA: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:38 pm Oct 21, 2025

In a stunning display of bowling prowess, South African spinner Keshav Maharaj decimated the Pakistani batting line-up in the first innings of the second Test in Rawalpindi. He took all five wickets in the morning session on Day 2 as Pakistan went from 316/5 to 333/10. In what was a forgettable session for the hosts, Saud Shakeel completed his fifty. Resuming the day at 42*, the southpaw went on to score 66 runs. Let's decode his performance and stats.