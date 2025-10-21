Rawalpindi Test: Keshav Maharaj rattles Pakistan with seven-wicket haul 

Keshav Maharaj 's exceptional spin bowling performance helped South Africa bowl out Pakistan for 333 runs in the first innings of the second Test in Rawalpindi. The left-arm spinner took seven wickets, one of his finest performances away from home, as he exploited the surface with turn and flight to dismantle Pakistan's batting lineup. The hosts resumed on Day 2 at 259/5 but could only add another 74 runs before Maharaj wreaked havoc.

Collapse Maharaj's brilliance exposes Pakistan's lower order The lower order of Pakistan's batting lineup crumbled under Maharaj's relentless attack. Salman Ali Agha and Saud Shakeel had put up a solid 70-run partnership, with Shakeel scoring a patient 66 and Agha contributing with 45. However, once Maharaj broke their partnership by dismissing both in consecutive overs, the rest of the tail quickly fell apart. Shaheen Shah Afridi was dismissed for a duck while Sajid Khan managed just five runs before debutant Asif Afridi became Maharaj's last victim.

Impact Pakistan lost five wickets for 17 runs Maharaj's stellar performance with the ball ensured that South Africa remained firmly in the contest. The left-arm spinner's exceptional display was instrumental in dismantling Pakistan's batting order as the hosts lost their last five wickets for just 17 runs. It must be noted that each of the final five fallen wickets went to Maharaj's credit. He had trapped a couple of batters on Day 1 as well.

Day 1 Pakistan had a strong start on day 1 On the first day of the match, Pakistan had a strong start with captain Shan Masood scoring 87 and Abdullah Shafique contributing 57 runs. The duo added a vital 111-run partnership for the second wicket before South Africa's spinners started making their impact felt. Despite this, Maharaj's exceptional bowling performance on day two proved to be decisive in restricting Pakistan's total.

Stats Fourth seven-fer for Maharaj in Tests Maharaj claimed 7/102 from 42.4 overs. This was the fourth instance of him taking at least seven wickets in a Test innings, as per ESPNcricinfo. His best returns read 9/129 versus Sri Lanka in 2018 - the second-best figures for SA in the format. The left-arm spinner has equaled former spinner Joseph Tayfield in terms of SA bowlers with the most seven-plus wicket-hauls in Tests. No other Proteas bowler has even three such spell.

Feats Maharaj joins Adams Paul Adams (7/128 in Lahore, 2003) is the only other South African bowler to claim at least seven wickets in a Test innings on Pakistan soil. Meanwhile, the only SA bowler with better figures versus Pakistan in a Test innings is Kyle Abott - 7/29 in Centurion (2013). No other South African bowler has a seven-fer against the opposition.