Keshav Maharaj completes 200 wickets in Tests: Decoding his stats

South Africa 's Keshav Maharaj has completed 200 Test wickets. He attained the milestone on Day 2 of the 1st Test versus Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. Maharaj needed one wicket to reach the landmark and he finished with a three-fer. Zimbabwe folded for 251 runs in response to South Africa's 418/9d. Notably, Maharaj has become the first South African spinner with 200-plus Test scalps.

Record Maharaj becomes 9th SA bowler with 200-plus Test wickets As per ESPNcricinfo, Maharaj is the 9th South African bowler to take 200-plus Test scalps. He has joined the likes of Dale Steyn (439), Shaun Pollock (421), Makhaya Ntini (390), Kagiso Rabada (336), Alan Donald (330), Morne Morkel (309), Jacques Kallis (291) and Vernon Philander (224). Joseph Tayfield is the only other South African spinner with 150-plus wickets. He claimed 170 scalps.

Numbers Breaking down Maharaj's Test wickets Maharaj claimed 3/70 from 16.4 overs versus Zimbabwe. He has raced to 202 wickets at 29.62. He owns 11 five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket match haul. In 29 home Tests, he has picked 86 wickets at 30.43. Meanwhile, in 29 away Tests (home of opposition), he has 115 wickets at 28.96. He has one wicket from a solitary Test in neutral venues.