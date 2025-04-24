Bangladeshis with 5-wicket hauls at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (Tests)
Mehidy Hasan Miraz starred in the first Test against Zimbabwe in Sylhet, taking 10 wickets with two five-wicket hauls.
Despite his efforts, Bangladesh fell short as Zimbabwe won by three wickets.
Notably, Hasan Miraz is only the second Bangladesh bowler to record a five-wicket haul at Sylhet (Tests) after Taijul Islam.
Here's a look at Bangladesh bowlers with fifers at Sylhet International Stadium (Tests).
#1
Taijul Islam - 6/75 vs New Zealand (2023)
Taijul Islam's third five-wicket haul in Tests at Sylhet came against New Zealand (2023) when he managed 6/75.
Defending 332, he dismantled the Kiwis, bundling them out for 181.
Taijul started his attack with Kane Williamson's wicket and followed it with Devon Conway.
He later sent back Tom Blundell, Kyle Jamieson, and wrapped it up with tailenders Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi.
#2
Taijul Islam - 6/108 vs Zimbabwe (2018)
Taijul claimed Bangladesh's first-ever five-wicket haul at Sylhet (Tests) during the first innings (2018 opener) against Zimbabwe, finishing with 6/108.
Bowling first, he struck early, removing Brian Chari (13) and Brendan Taylor (06), then dismissed Regis Chakabva (28) and Wellington Masakadza (04).
According to ESPNcricinfo, he then capped his spell with back-to-back wickets of Kyle Jarvis (04) and Tendai Chatara (0), dismantling Zimbabwe's batting.
#3
Mehidy Hasan Miraz - 5/50 vs Zimbabwe (2025)
As mentioned, Mehidy Hasan claimed twin five-wicket hauls in the first Test against Zimbabwe.
He tore through the visitors in the second innings with figures of 5/50, his second-best against Zimbabwe (innings).
Miraz began by removing Ben Curran (54), dismissing Williams (09) and Brian Bennett (54), while wrapping up his spell with quick wickets of Nyasha Mayavo (01) and Masakadza (12).
#4
Mehidy Hasan Miraz - 5/52 vs Zimbabwe (2025)
The fourth fifer from a Bangladesh bowler came in the form of Mehidy Hasan's 5/52 against Zimbabwe in the first innings of the 2025 Test.
He struck early, removing a set Williams (59), then quickly dismissed Nyasha Mayavo (35) and Wellington Masakadza (06).
Mehidy wrapped up Zimbabwe's innings with quick wickets of Blessing Muzarabani (17) and Victor Nyauchi (07), bowling Zimbabwe out for 273.
#5
Taijul Islam - 5/62 vs Zimbabwe (2018)
Taijul's 5/62 against Zimbabwe in the second innings of the 2018 Test rounds off the list of Bangladesh five-wicket hauls at Sylhet.
His second fifer at the venue began with the dismissal of Brendan Taylor, followed by quick strikes to remove Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza.
He wrapped up his spell by taking the wickets of Peter Moor (0) and Tendai Chatara (08).