What's the story

Mehidy Hasan Miraz starred in the first Test against Zimbabwe in Sylhet, taking 10 wickets with two five-wicket hauls.

Despite his efforts, Bangladesh fell short as Zimbabwe won by three wickets.

Notably, Hasan Miraz is only the second Bangladesh bowler to record a five-wicket haul at Sylhet (Tests) after Taijul Islam.

Here's a look at Bangladesh bowlers with fifers at Sylhet International Stadium (Tests).