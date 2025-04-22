Ex-Australian cricketer Michael Slater sentenced for domestic violence
Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater has been sentenced to four years in prison, partially suspended, after pleading guilty to several domestic violence charges.
The 55-year-old ex-Test cricket star was sentenced at Maroochydore District Court on Tuesday.
He pleaded guilty to seven charges including two counts of choking a woman, assault, stalking, and burglary.
All these offenses involved a woman over an extended period.
Along with the domestic violence charges, Slater was also separately convicted in Maroochydore Magistrates Court for drink and drug driving.
He has spent over 12 months behind bars after being denied bail in April last year.
Judge Glen Cash, who presided over the case, commented on Slater's long-standing struggle with substance abuse.
"It's obvious that you are an alcoholic," Cash told the court, highlighting the significant challenge rehabilitation poses in such circumstances.
Slater had a successful cricketing career from 1993 to 2001, playing 74 Tests for Australia.
He was known for his aggressive batting at the top of the order during one of Australia's dominating eras in world cricket.
After retiring from professional cricket, Slater moved to broadcasting with UK's Channel Four and later Australia's Seven Network until his contract was terminated in 2021 over personal issues.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Slater accumulated 5,312 runs in 74 Tests at an impressive average of 42.84 (100s: 14, 50s: 21).
In 42 ODI appearances, he garnered 987 runs at 24.07 with the help of nine fifties.
After retiring as a player, he became a popular television presenter and commentator.
He gave his voice in several prominent tournaments, including World Cups.