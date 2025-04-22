What's the story

Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater has been sentenced to four years in prison, partially suspended, after pleading guilty to several domestic violence charges.

The 55-year-old ex-Test cricket star was sentenced at Maroochydore District Court on Tuesday.

He pleaded guilty to seven charges including two counts of choking a woman, assault, stalking, and burglary.

All these offenses involved a woman over an extended period.