What's the story

Promising 17-year-old batter Ayush Mhatre made his IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians on April 20.

Mhatre donned the iconic yellow jersey after MI elected to field in IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Although he is the youngest player to debut for CSK in IPL 2025, Mhatre has already shown immense talent in practice sessions.

His inclusion into the squad comes as part of CSK's plan to rejuvenate their campaign after disappointing outings.